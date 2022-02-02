RIGGINS — Riggins PTO is sponsoring the Annual Book Fair, Monday-Thursday, April 4-7, at Riggins Elementary. It will be moved to the SRHS Multi-Purpose Room on April 8 to become part of the PTO Carnival set for Saturday, April 9. More info will be forthcoming. Volunteers are always needed; email Julie at hofflanderj@jsd243.org if you would like to help at any of the PTO events.

