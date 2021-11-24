RIGGINS — The Annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar is this Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street, located behind Crump’s Chevron and Jackson’s Station. Plan to find some Christmas gifts, crafts and food to help make Christmas merry for everyone. Ho, Ho, Ho! Santa will be there 3-4 p.m. for the little ones, or adults if they wish; have your cameras ready. Contact Joni Shepherd, 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725 for information.
The Tourist Trap Gift Shop and Consignment’s 9th Annual Shop Small Sale is happening this Saturday, Nov. 27, with 50 percent off select items. The Tourist Trap is located at 103 1/2 North Main. Stop by and check it out. Michelle will be happy to see you.
National Small Business Day in the United States is also this Saturday, Nov. 27. Shop at local businesses. We all know it is our local businesses who help support our Salmon River Canyon events and school activities. Go shopping at our Riggins stores today, and every day, as well.
