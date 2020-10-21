RIGGINS -- St. Luke’s Clinic – Salmon River Family Medicine is holding a flu vaccination clinic Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required: call 208-628-3666.
Flu vaccinations are available for adults and children. Insurance will be billed for those who have insurance, or participants can pay out of pocket.
Those who are unable to make the clinic date, call to make an appointment at the clinic for a time that works.
For information, call 208-634-2225.
