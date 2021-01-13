RIGGINS — The Ambulance Replacement Fund is used to accumulate funds from aluminum can recycling and memorial donations to help with the cost of a new ambulance. Riggins recently received a grant for a new ambulance. We do have our community member, Fritz Kettenburg, who volunteers his time to collect, crush and transport all the donated cans from the drop-off bin behind Riggins City Hall to Lewiston. This project started when Fritz was kind enough to help Patsy Murphy with her can recycling project some 25 years ago and has continued to do so even after Patsy’s death. While the grant for the new ambulance is $135,000, $38,000 from the recycling cans project will be used to cover the remainder of the cost. Thank you, Fritz. We know Patsy would be proud.

