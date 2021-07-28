RIGGINS — Hot Summer Nights 2021 was a sizzling success, with lots of action both days. Kudos to Tracey Bird Meyers, coordinator, and two of her faithful sidekicks, Mariah Crump and Lindy Smithers, who helped tons, as well as 11-year-old, Gage Crump, who helped at the park for three days from setting up, making cotton candy, to waiting on customers at the Kiddos Table. Sending out a huge thanks to all the volunteers, all the sponsors, participants, and, of course, the wonderful audiences both days and nights.
Talent Show Winners in the Famous Riggins Hot Summer Nights Talent show. Youth: 1st-Adelle Meinhart – dance routine to “Female” by Keith Urban, 2nd-Darby Fitch – singing Junior Brown’s “Highway Patrol”, and 3rd-Jane Barrett – playing “Two Grenadiers” on her violin. Non-Theme: 1st, with a standing ovation, -Sierra Bovey – signing in American Sign Language “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” by Toby Keith, 2nd-Raney Walters – singing “Harper Valley PTA”, and 3rd-Allie Manley – singing “You’ll Be Back" from Hamilton. Theme of the '80s: 1st-Joe Joyce on guitar and Amelia Chapman playing violin for a-ha’s “Take On Me”, 2nd-Darby Fitch – dance routine to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”.
Car show winners at Riggins Hot Summer Nights Weekend. Trucks: 1st-Marvin Thach, of Riggins, 1952 green and rusted Chevy original pickup, 2nd-Drew Dunn, of Meridian, 1961 green Dodge D100, and 3rd-Jason and Christy Wonenberg, of McCall, 1963 red and white Corvair Rampside Chevy. Cars: 1st-Rick Arnett, of Kendrick, 1935 green Chevy 3-window coupe, 2nd-Joe Domecq, of Council, 1966 white GTO Pontiac, and 3rd-Bruce Willianson, of McCall, 1955 black Chevy Bel Air. Mayor Glenna’s Choice: Wally Geixeriael, of Donnelly, 1957 silver and black Bel-air. Darby Fitch, 7 years old, was asked to sing Junior Brown’s “Highway Patrol” during the halftime break at the car show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.