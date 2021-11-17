RIGGINS — Inez Howland, one of the oldest members of our Salmon River Canyon, turns 100 this Sunday, Nov. 21. Inez’s daughter, Zevada Howland-Smith, is hosting a “Friends Drive-by Inez’s Window” on Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21, in the afternoon, with “100” birthday posters or big cards at 7360 Highway 95 South, Riggins, Idaho. Inez is not able to have friends inside. Inez has lived in Riggins for more than 46 years and loves it here. She was born in Bells, Tenn., married at age 21, to Buck Howland, lived in Cambridge, Idaho, for 30 years before they moved to Riggins. They had two children, Randy and Zevada; two grandchildren, Ron and Karen. If you would like to help Inez celebrate her centurion birthday, send a birthday card. It will be fun to reach 100 cards by Nov. 21. Send to: Inez Howland, 7360 Highway 95 South, Riggins, ID 83549. No gifts.

