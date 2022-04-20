Jet Boat Race 2022 photo

Chuck Thompson and the No. 180 ran the first leg of the Salmon River Jet Boat Races in 5:38. Pictured is the second leg, which took just 5:50.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

RIGGINS — The 38th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races found sunshine on Easter Sunday, but Saturday’s runs were scrubbed after a mid-morning snowstorm choked down visibility and whitened the hillsides that flank the eight-mile racecourse.

Driver safety was the watchword as organizers postponed racing for a noontime decision last Saturday, April 16, before ultimately calling off the six legs planned for that day.

Racing went on as scheduled Sunday, April 17, with all six competing jet boat drivers taking at least one leg of the course in fewer than seven minutes and one — Chuck Thompson’s No. 180 — posting sub-six minute times for the river section. Thompson’s fastest leg was 5:38 on his way to a total time of 34:59 for the six Sunday legs — this year’s quickest showing.

Also contending were Jake Barney (No. 208, 38:19), Chris Barger (No. 31, 39:11), Jeff Edwardsen (No. 313, 39:47), Ryan Hudson (No. 12, 46:38) and Dale Barger (No. 231, 46:56).

The jet boat races traditionally mark the start of “hot season” recreation and tourism in Riggins, where the next major event is the Riggins Rodeo during the first full weekend in May. That’s May 7-8 this year, with shows at 1:30 p.m. MT each day. Books are open April 25-May 2, at 208-628-4084.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments