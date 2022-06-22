RIGGINS — ASK’s (After School Kids) Mini Football Camp for grades K-8, with coaches Ty Medley and Derek Wilson, will be held Thursday and Friday, July 21 -22, 9-11 a.m. at the SRHS football field. The fee is $15; bring your own water bottle.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
RIGGINS — ASK’s (After School Kids) Mini Football Camp for grades K-8, with coaches Ty Medley and Derek Wilson, will be held Thursday and Friday, July 21 -22, 9-11 a.m. at the SRHS football field. The fee is $15; bring your own water bottle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.