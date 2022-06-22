RIGGINS — ASK’s (After School Kids) Mini Football Camp for grades K-8, with coaches Ty Medley and Derek Wilson, will be held Thursday and Friday, July 21 -22, 9-11 a.m. at the SRHS football field. The fee is $15; bring your own water bottle.

