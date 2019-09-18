RIGGINS — To provide a user-friendly and sanitary way to dispose of human waste that would otherwise end up in the Salmon River, the Forest Service is installing a new cleaning station with a septic collection and treatment (SCAT) machine.
Green Water Energy of Clarkston, Wash., has started construction and plans to continue working through the end of October. River users will have access to the cleaning station April through October 2020.
It will be located near the Hells Canyon National Recreation Office, at 1339 US-95 in Riggins, where existing access roads will be extended to handle for vehicle access traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.