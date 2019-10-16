RIGGINS -- Pinehurst Quilters will be holding their annual Craft and Quilt auction Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Riggins Community Center bldg. Doors open at noon for preview of great quilts and other wonderful items (table runners, wall hangings, holiday decor, homemade candies and jams, placemats, purses and more). A special table of handmade items from $1-$20 will find special gift items for your gift shopping. The auction begins at 1 p.m. Refreshments and door prizes will be part of this fun event. Partial proceeds are given to local community organizations. Contact Teri 208-628-3140.

