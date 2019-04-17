RIGGINS -- Pinehurst Quilters of Riggins will be hosting a quilt show Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., in the upper level of the Riggins Community Center. Admission is $3.
Two quilts are on display to be raffled. Pinehurst Quilters have been in existence since 1996 and will have on display many of the members’ works of art. Featured quilter is Leona Freeburg, a native of McCall. She started sewing at the age of 7 and was a member of 4-H until age 18, and when she married, continued her sewing of her own clothes and for her family. Her first item was a pinafore apron made from fabric from feed sacks dating back to 1930s, and she used her grandmother’s treadle sewing machine. She was a 4-H leader for 10 years after her marriage. In 2009, she joined Pinehurst Quilters and made her first quilt and has since created many items.
