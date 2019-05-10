Plans are well underway to have a new SCAT machine available in Riggins for Salmon River recreationists this fall. Visitors can take advantage of portable toilet pumping services located near Shorts Bar Recreation Area this summer, similar to what was offered in 2018.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests staff have been working with the Wallowa–Whitman National Forest, partners, contractors, and local officials for over a year to design and plan a new location for a SCAT machine following the discontinuation of the previous machine located in Riggins. With a design and location approved at the Riggins National Recreation Area office, the Forest Service is happy to announce that construction on a new SCAT machine should be completed before the end of the year. While the new facility will not be ready in time for the peak 2019 recreation season, Forest Service officials are anticipating that SCAT machine services will be available in Riggins this fall.
This season, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will again provide portable toilet pumping services for Salmon River users in Riggins while the new SCAT machine is being installed. A contractor will have a pump truck stationed on Big Salmon River Road approximately three miles east of Riggins at a pull–out adjacent to the Bureau of Land Management’s Shorts Bar Recreation Area. Portable toilet pumping services will be available seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (MDT) from June 20 through September 20.
Pumping services will be provided for float and jet boat parties exiting the Main Salmon and adjacent rivers. While this pumping service will not completely sanitize portable toilets, it will provide an appropriate means for recreationists and outfitters to dispose of human waste at the end of their river trip. RV pumping services will not be available at this location.
As you exit the boat ramp and head to the pump truck, please add a small amount of water to your portable toilet. This will help break up solid waste and make the toilet easier to clean. Also remember to never put anything into your portable toilets that you wouldn't flush down your toilet at home–this includes trash, baby wipes, feminine products, etc.
Forest Service officials on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and Wallowa–Whitman National Forest appreciate the public’s patience while construction is completed on the new SCAT machine site at the Riggins National Recreation Area office.
