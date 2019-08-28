A local free raft trip is on Friday, Aug. 30. Meet at Lucile Recreation area, post 204 on U.S. Highway 95, at 9:30 a.m. A potluck in Riggins City Park will be the happening thing following the float trip. Call SRE at 208-628-3014 to let them know how many boats will be needed.
