The 88th Annual Idaho County Fair 2022-2023 was a great success for our 20 Riggins Canyon 4-H’ers, led by Sarah Walters, with the super support of all the parents. Riggins Canyon 4-H Club would like to thank everyone who supported the Idaho County Fair and all the Idaho County 4-H’ers.

Riggins Canyon Club won the Herdsman Award for sportsmanship, decorations, and keeping their stalls clean. Madison Pottenger received the Grand Champion in Dog Obedience & Grand Champion in Dog Showmanship; Taylor Ewing received Reserve Champion in Dog Showmanship. Lucy Smithers won Reserve Champion in chickens in quality. Maggie Meyers won Grand Champion in chickens for quality. Logan Calvin won Grand Champion sheep Showman. Audrey Tucker won Reserve Champion. Sheep winners were Raney Walters, Madison Pottenger, Rylee Walters, Corissa Ogden, Brooks Ewing, Tanner Walters, Kadience Ogden and Riley Wilson. Goat winners were Jasper Pottenger and Challis Bicandi. Beef winner was Kennedy Wilson. Horse winners were Raydin Hayes and Adelyn Morgan. Lego winners were Ethan Henderson and Isaac Henderson. Sewing winner was Audra Henderson. The 4-H’ers would like to thank each of the buyers who purchased their market animals at the 4-H Market Sale Saturday.

