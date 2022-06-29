RIGGINS — Investigation is ongoing into a Sunday morning fatal accident off Race Creek Road.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, William “Bill” Bader, of Riggins, died at scene from injuries sustained in the crash. His family has been notified
The incident was reported around 10:42 a.m. on June 26, when ICSO received a call about a side-by-side accident off Race Creek Road on private property. The location was only accessible by off-road vehicles. ICSO deputies and the Riggins Ambulance responded and were met by Justin Mignerey, who took them to the scene.
In an ICSO statement: “Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. At times like these, we are humbled and grateful for the community we live in and wish to thank Justin and Frank Mignerey and the Riggins Ambulance for their outstanding and caring assistance.”
