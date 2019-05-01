RIGGINS – The 71st annual Riggins Rodeo is set for this weekend, with a theme of “How ‘Bout Them Cowboys?” as a nod to both area cowboys and The Dallas Cowboys’ hometown player, Leighton VanderEsch.
This year’s grand marshal is Ward Hall, who has lived in Riggins for the past 65 years.
Hall grew up halfway between McCall and Donnelly. He spent four years in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. He worked at the local saw mill for 25 years and then worked in construction, as well.
Hall and his wife, Betty, have been married for 62 years in August. What’s the secret to a long marriage?
“You have to be willing to give as well as take,” he smiled.
The Halls have two daughters, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, many of whom will be in town for the rodeo and events.
Hall served as mayor and on the Riggins City Council, as commander of the local American Legion and as the mill union president in years past.
“I flipped hamburgers for the legion during the rodeo for about 60 years,” he recalled.
In his spare time, he enjoys keeping up his lawn and tending to his garden.
Riggins Rodeo royalty includes queen Brittney Benavidez and princess Elli Klapprich, both of Grangeville.
Benavidez, 16, is a junior at Grangeville High School. She is the daughter of Erica Pacheco of Grangeville.
Benavidez is active in Triple Bar Drill Team where she previously served as second princess and queen for the team. At school she participates in wrestling, softball and volleyball and is a member of Team Idaho Wrestling.
She is the youngest of four children and will ride her 16-year-old Palomino gelding, Buck, in the parade.
“I enjoy spending time with my princess and my horse,” she smiled. Following graduation from high school next year, she plans to possibly attend college at Oklahoma State University or possibly joining the military.
Klapprich, 12, is the daughter of Bilejo and Lindsay Klapprich and Melissa Miller, all of Grangeville. She is the granddaughter of Judy Klapprich and Lloyd Uhlenkott of Cottonwood and Rick and Mickie Miller of Grangeville. She has seven siblings ranging in ages from 1 to 18 years.
Klapprich previously served as Triple Bar Drill Team Princess, and is still an active member of the drill team. She will be riding her 6-year-old quarter horse, Ruger. At school she enjoys playing basketball.
“I love to hunt and fish with my dad, and show my steer for 4-H,” she said. “I love the sports of rodeo and recently volunteered at the CVRA taco feed fund-raiser.”
Klapprich plans to one day attend college where she can compete in rodeo and study sports medicine or veterinary medicine.
