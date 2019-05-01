Activities set for Saturday, Sunday

RIGGINS – The 71st annual Riggins Rodeo will be held this Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, sponsored by the Salmon River Cowboys Association.

The rodeo starts at 1:30 p.m. (MST) each day. The cowboy breakfast will be held Sunday, May 5, at the Riggins Community Center, 6 to 10 a.m. The Main Street parade will follow at 11 a.m. with the theme of “How ‘Bout Them Cowboys?” The annual stick-horse races are set for in-between the parade and the rodeo at the rodeo grounds.

Activities, including food booths, music and dancing, will take place downtown on Main Street during the weekend and businesses will offer a variety of events and sales.