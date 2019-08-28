This year’s annual Riggins Salmon Run 5K, 10K and half-marathon races are Sept. 14.
Kids ages six and younger have their own race at the city park around noon.
Preregistration closes on Sept. 4 at raceentry.com/races/riggins-salmon-run/2019/register.
