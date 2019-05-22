Rattle the Canyon event on Saturday, May 25

RIGGINS – Live music will echo across Riggins for the Rattle the Canyon event on Saturday, May 25. The event will be to dedicate the new Riggins City Park stage, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Salmon River Jet Boat Races.

Sponsored by the City of Riggins, the event opens at 2 p.m. with tickets at $20 for adults, and kids 12 and younger are free. Beer, wine and burgers will be served. No coolers or dogs will be allowed.

Performance schedule is as follows: 3-5 p.m., American Bonfire; 5-7 p.m., Muzzie Braun; and 7-10 p.m., JR and the Stingrays.