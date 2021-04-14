Salmon River Jet Boat Race is this weekend (copy)

The annual Salmon River Jet Boat Race.

 Free Press file photo

The annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races are back for 2021, with events in Riggins April 16-18 for the whole family. Boat show is that Friday at 4 p.m. MT, and racing time trials begin at 10 a.m. MT each day that Saturday and Sunday. Fireworks are that Saturday night at Riggins City Park, beginning at dark. Details are online at the Salmon River Jet Boat Race Facebook page.

