RIGGINS — Salmon River Gun Club Shooting Range is open to the public for sighting in hunting rifles three weekends in September, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12, 18 and 19, and 25and 26. Members always have access to the range for those with paid up dues. Contact Jim Adair, 208-451-5801 to arrange payment or for other information about the Gun Club.
