RIGGINS — Shop in our Riggins stores! You will be amazed at the wonderful Christmas gift items and/or gift certificates available for your Christmas shopping: Unique Antlers, Mountain View Speciality Meats, Idaho Banana Co and The Confluence, Snip It’s Hair Salon, Riggins One Stop, The River Eatery, Two Rivers Espresso & Coffee Roasters, Gouge Eye Galleria, ETC, Riggins WhiteWater Market, Main Street Hair, Tourist Trap Consignments and Gift Shop, Hook, Line, and Sinker & Liquor Store, Mountain River Outfitters, Wild Rivers, River Adventures, Canyon Graphics, River Rock Cafe, Kate’s Cattlemens, Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon, Summervilles, Salmon River Inn, Wilderness Eatery, Jackson’s Gas Station, Crump’s Chevron Service, Salmon River Motel, The Salmon River Lodge, Riggins Motel and the Big Iron Motel. Our local businesses donate and help our community and school activities; it’s good to shop locally and help them in return.

