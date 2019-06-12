The Idaho Division of Veteran Services will have a veterans’ advocate in Riggins on Wednesday, June 26.
The advocate will be available to veterans and their dependents for answering questions about benefits, assist with ongoing claims, and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
The June 26 Riggins visit will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at city hall, 126 North Main Street.
To schedule an appointment, call 208-750-3690. Walk-ins will only be seen as time allows.
