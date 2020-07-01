RIGGINS -- An Idaho division of Veteran’s Services will have a Veteran’s Advocate in Riggins Tuesday July 7, at the Salmon River Heritage Center, 109 South Lodge Street, behind the Jackson’s Station. Veterans will need to schedule an appointment by calling the Idaho Division of Veteran Services, Lewiston region, 208-750-3690. An Idaho Veteran’s Officer will be available to veterans and their dependents between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (MST), for the purpose of answering questions about veteran benefits, assist with ongoing claims, and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.