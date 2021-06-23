RIGGINS — Wildland firefighting resources from the Salmon River Ranger District, Idaho Department of lands, Salmon River Rural, and Riggins Fire worked late Saturday night, June 19, to stop the progress of a wildfire on private land that threatened structures. The cause of the fire remained unknown Sunday morning, and will be investigated.
Initial attack made “good progress” according to a statement by the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, and containment of the Devil’s Road fire was expected late Sunday.
“Fire managers would also like to remind people that our area and fuels conditions are drier than normal for this time of year, and to use extra caution when working or recreating outdoors,” the combined forests noted in the release, which was posted to facebook.com/NPClwNFs.
