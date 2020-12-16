RIGGINS — Kennedy Wilson, 5th grade daughter of Derek and Jessica Wilson, received an honorable mention for her essay about the Wilson Family cows and how they use Idaho Forest products. This was the 26th annual IFPS Forest Products Week Essay Contest with essays from throughout Idaho and represented grades from kindergarten through high school. Four first-place winners as well as several honorable mentions were awarded cash prizes as well as cash prizes for their classrooms. Congratulations, Kennedy. A segment from Kennedy’s essay: “Why I Love Trees - In my life, my family owns loads of cows. They roam the mountains in the spring and summer and stay in our feedlot fall and winter. In the spring and summer, trees of the forests are very important to me, and the cows. They are important to both of us because, well… Let’s start with the cows. They have shelter for when it is rainy or snowy. They keep us healthy because… if we didn’t have trees, then there would be no oxygen, so that is pretty important to both of us! Our generation of cow family has been going on for 100 years...” To finish reading Kennedy’s essay as well as reading others, go to https://idahoforests.org/content-item/2020-essay-contest-winners/. You will enjoy hearing from Idaho youth and learning what they think about trees, forest products and forest management.

