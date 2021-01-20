The 25th Annual Women With Bait (WWB), 2021 Tournament, is coming your way Feb. 1 to the middle of March, for fun on the river, friends in the boat and fish in the reel time. River Adventures will furnish all the gear, tackle and bait; your captain and bait boy will help reel in the steelhead. Great prizes are awarded at the end. Reservations are required a year in advance; call 800-524-9710 for 2022 WWB Tourney or for info about the 2021 Tournament.

