GRANGEVILLE — Idaho governor candidate Ed Humphreys looks to bring a young perspective from outside the existing, static political system to bring vitality to the GOP and more importantly, strengthen and empower Idaho residents.
“When people see the issues we’re speaking about, and our platform, people like it because it’s bold,” Humphreys said. “This is the right time for a shift from the status quo. A long time in this state, we’ve had the good old boys club who have called the shots, and the system has been built up to insulate and elevate them. People are hungry for people with fire in their bellies, and they’re ready to see the rising generation take the mantle of promoting American values and free markets.”
Humphreys, 31, of Eagle, recently visited North Central Idaho during a campaign stop last Tuesday, June 15, which included speaking to the Idaho County Republican Central Committee at that evening’s meeting. He has announced his run for governor in the 2022 GOP primary election.
His six-point focus listed on his campaign literature lists he will fight federal overreach, end state government meddling, protect and promote Idahoans God-given rights as outlined in the state and U.S. constitutions, band all state agencies from hiring lobbyists to influence the legislature, and cut pork from the budget by using line-item vetoes.
“What I’ve found is the system literally has been perverted so that every time we pay our taxes, some money goes to private organizations to employ teams of activists, and in turn, they are the ones that harass our communities,” Humphreys said, from abortion to social engineering and environmentalism. “People are horrified to work hard and then see their money pay for these activists,” he said.
“I don’t think that’s acceptable,” he continued. “We need to put more money back in our pockets and less in the political operatives in Boise.”
Humphreys’ straight approach is, “you cut taxes, you shrink government to an appropriate size and we all do better.” While Idahoans think this is a conservative state because it is run by Republicans, “but we’re not a conservative state, we’re far from it.” He raises concern with residents who on average make around $50,000 a year paying more in taxes than in 39 other states, that Idaho still levies a tax on groceries and has higher fuel taxes than in many states. He also takes issue that for a state population around 1.8 million, Idaho government has 20 departments and more than 180 agencies.
“We need to start having the discussion about this and asking questions, and if we don’t, we can start going down the path our sister states like Oregon and California have,” he said.
Humphreys advocates eliminating the income tax: “Imagine another three grand in your pocket, what that would do for the local economy and businesses around here; that’s a game changer.”
“We need someone to champion school choice, fight to have the free exchange of ideas,” he said. “Not everyone has to go through an institutional education model, and nothing empowers rural communities more than school choice, because then families choose where their kids are educated and their tax dollars will follow them.” On another education issue, Humphreys said there needs to more resources put toward promoting students to enter the technical trades, of which the state has a significant shortage.
Humphreys raised issue with loss of freedom, such as revolve around COVID-19 restrictions, that put the power in hands of subject matter experts who are judged more qualified to make decisions. Such central planning is a concern for Humphreys, whose family lived under and fled from communism in the former Yugoslavia, and “the horrors that ideology perpetrated on the world.”
Humphreys has many issues on his platform in his run for governor, “but at the heart of it, I’m running on the idea that we can disrupt the status quo and get back to foundational principles that made this the greatest country on earth, and turn the tide against socialism.”
Information on Humphreys’ campaign is online at edforidaho.com.
