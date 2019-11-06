Washington, D.C. – In honor of Veterans Day Nov. 11, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the recognition of a different veteran-owned small business for each of the ten days the Senate is in legislative session. Each small business will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
“America’s veterans have protected the very freedoms and values that give each of us and our children the ability to achieve the American dream,” said Risch. “The skills veterans learn as members of the military are invaluable and undoubtedly contribute to Idaho’s flourishing veteran business community. I am proud of the sacrifices veterans have made to protect our country and that they are choosing Idaho to call home when they complete their service in the military.”
The Veteran-owned Idaho Small Business award schedule includes Hammer Down River Excursions in White Bird, which will be honored Tuesday, Nov. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.