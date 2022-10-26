The Maggie Creek Supervisory Area of the Idaho Department of Lands in Kamiah will be closing roads accessing the Woodrat Mountain block of state land on Monday, Nov. 7. Entrance roads will be closed at Suttler Creek, Wilson Creek, Harris Ridge, Kidder Ridge, Glenwood Meadows and Woodrat Mountain. Closures will remain in effect through May 26, 2023.

This is an annual closure designed to reduce soil erosion and sedimentation, minimize road damage and maintenance expenses, and protect wildlife wintering in the area. Restrictions pertain only to unauthorized vehicles wider than 50 inches. Access by ATV, motorcycle, or any nonmotorized means is permitted. The roads may also be used for purposes of authorized resource management or accessed by parties with authorized permits.

