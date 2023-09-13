The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests recently announced delays on road 443 and 464 north of Elk City until Nov. 15 as part of the Sad SOB Timber Sale.
Road 443 will be impacted one mile south of its junction with road 464 and 1.5 miles east of the junction on Road 464 and 3.5 miles west of the junction on road 464. Road 356 will be impacted from its junction with 464 to its junction with 9716.
