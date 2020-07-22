POLLOCK – Slope conditions allowed for Idaho Transportation Department crews on Monday to start removing rocks at the base of the Pollock slide on U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins.
The temporary road built around the base has been blocked by massive boulders since the slope failed for a second time on July 9. At this point, it is undetermined when that road will reopen through the slide, and traffic remains rerouted along Old Pollock Road.
According to ITD, removing debris and rebuilding the rock berm to shield the temporary road is planned to take at least all week.
“Some of these boulders are 40 feet wide,” ITD operations engineer Jared Hopkins said. “We’ll need to drill and blast them into small enough pieces to be removed.”
To ensure the long-term stability of the slope, ITD has hired WHPacific to design a mitigation plan that will include controlled blasting. Those plans are scheduled to be advertised in a few weeks to allow for construction in late summer. At this time the duration and costs of removal of the rock face are unknown.
In the meantime, drivers will continue to be detoured to Old Pollock Road, which is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. PDT / 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. MDT.
“Old Pollock Road is critical, and we are inspecting it every day,” said ITD public information officer Megan Sausser. “We did have a water line underneath the road burst, which created a soft spot. We are locating the owner to repair it, but for now that line has been shut off, and the residents have been notified.”
On reopening the temporary road, Hopkins stated in a release July 17, “Our entire timeline is dependent on survey results. If we observe movement, that will limit our ability to have crews working underneath the slope and delay the eventual reopening of the temporary road.”
Road updates are available through the 511 app, online through Facebook and Twitter, and at itd.idaho.gov/news-info .
