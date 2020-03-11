WINCHESTER – Work resumed last week on the final season of a two-year project to extend the southbound passing lane on U.S. Highway 95 near Winchester another 2.5 miles. It is expected to finish in November.
The first road closure to accommodate blasting activities for rock removal is planned for Thursday, March 12, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Blasting is scheduled to avoid peak commute times or weekends and is expected to last for an hour at a time. Drivers should heed digital signs in the area or visit 511.idaho.gov to avoid closures.
Other construction activities will require reduced speeds in the work zone, with crews expected on site during the day from around 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at nights when needed. No work is expected on weekends at this time.
Last year, blasting made room for 1.5 miles of passing lane to be added in the narrow canyon, and this year that surface will be paved. Of the nine aging culverts in this section, four still need to be upgraded to allow for fish passage.
