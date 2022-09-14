White Bird slide photo

View of the White Bird Grade slide on U.S. Highway 95 pictured in May.

 Contributed photo / ITD

GRANGEVILLE — Rock scaling will begin next Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the top of White Bird Grade to stabilize the slope above U.S. Highway 95. Work over the next several weeks will intermittently affect the highway.

Scaling involves knocking down loose debris proactively, with rocks falling from the hillside down to the road. Specialized equipment will excavate rock at the top and flatten the slope.

