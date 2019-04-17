GRANGEVILLE -- The Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA) 52nd Spring Art Show and Sale is set for the Grangeville Super 8 Motel, 801 SW 1st Street/Hwy 95, Thursday, May 2 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday, May 3 (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.—with a soiree the last two hours and includes music and complimentary refreshments), and Saturday, May 4 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
The CIAA will honor Blanche Rockwell as its featured artist. Rockwell said she has always loved creating art. She grew up in Chicago and has fond memories of the family summer cottage, which had bare wallboard on the inside that her mother let the children draw on as they pleased. She was 4 years old and was “very pleased to begin her art life there on those walls,” she said.
Rockwell was active in art in grade school and high school. In college she double majored in psychology and philosophy, but said she always included art classes in her schedules. Throughout the years she was inspired by instructors CIAA brought to the club’s Blue Camas Gallery in Grangeville. She and her husband made Grangeville their home in 1964 when they moved from San Francisco.
Rockwell said she believes that one should recognize and develop God-given talents.
“One should enjoy, use, and give pleasure to others through these talents. In teaching art classes, her approach is to inspire students to see, not to just look at, but to see,” she said. This includes seeing the details, the composition, the colors, and to capture the spirit and “story” of the subject. Her favorite artists are many and include Norman Rockwell and Michelangelo. At the apex of her two-story living room, Michelangelo’s “Creation” looks down into her living space.
Rockwell has been a member and served on the CIAA board since the early 1970s. She gave many art classes to club members, to 4-H groups, and to local students. Her students include this year’s judge, Melanie Fales, Boise Art Museum’s executive director. Rockwell taught other local artists, including Ward Hooper and Mike Dustin, both who have made successful art careers. Her art media includes about anything—charcoal, pencil, acrylic, and pastel; she uses italic calligraphy. Her subjects are various—people, landscapes, animals, etc. She’s painted many pictures, as well as doing promotional drawings for local businesses and for campaigning Idaho County Commissioner hopefuls. She noted that her late husband, Dr. John Rockwell, was her greatest art critic.
For information, e-mail ciaa.idaho@gmail.com.
