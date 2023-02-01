The first-degree murder trial for Richard B. Ross scheduled for May 15 has been delayed. A motion was filed Jan. 24 because the prosecution hasn’t completed gathering information in the case and also hasn’t made a decision related to charges in another case, according to the document.
Ross, also known as Richard B. Satterfield, is accused of killing his former brother-in-law, Michael Devin of Lewiston, and Devin’s mother, Edwina “Eddy” Devin of Grangeville.
According to the probable cause affidavit with the case, Ross allegedly smothered, strangled or inflicted violence on Eddy Devin on Sept. 30, 2021, in Grangeville, and then Michael Devin the next day in Lewiston. His remains were found burned in a pickup truck.
Ross is also a suspect in the unsolved double murder of Bruce and Lynn Peeples in 1994 at Grangeville.
“While Mr. Ross has been in custody, the Peeples homicide is in the process of being reviewed,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a text. “The continuous for the pending cases are allowing investigators to finish up their work for us to examine on whether additional charges will be filed.”
The prosecutor’s office is also seeking the death penalty in the case and by law Ross has to have a death penalty-certified attorney. His public defenders are listed as Jay Weston Logsdon and Anne Chere Taylor. Taylor is also representing Bryan Kohberger, who has been charged with the quadruple homicide deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow.
— Information for this story came from the Jan. 27 issue of the Lewiston Tribune, by reporter Kaylee Brewster.
