The first-degree murder trial for Richard B. Ross scheduled for May 15 has been delayed. A motion was filed Jan. 24 because the prosecution hasn’t completed gathering information in the case and also hasn’t made a decision related to charges in another case, according to the document.

Ross, also known as Richard B. Satterfield, is accused of killing his former brother-in-law, Michael Devin of Lewiston, and Devin’s mother, Edwina “Eddy” Devin of Grangeville.

