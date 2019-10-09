WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Allen Rowley has accepted the position of Associate Deputy Chief of the National Forest System Deputy Area, Washington Office, effective now.
He has been employed for the past five years for the USFS's Washington, D.C., office.
He started his USFS career 35 years ago in Idaho County with the Nez Perce National Forest, while living in White Bird and Grangeville. His tie to Grangeville is his wife, Jeri Mae Holes Rowley, daughter of Jerry and Ellamae Holes. The Rowleys and their children, John and Sarah, have followed his career in Idaho, Montana, Utah and Washington, D.C.
Rowley is an Ohio native and earned his bachelor's degree in forest resources management at the University of Idaho. He has served as forest supervisor of the 1.4 million-acre Fishlake National Forest in Utah. He has also worked, concurrently, as Forest Supervisor of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, 2012-2014. Prior to his assignments in Utah, he served in a number of other leadership positions, including deputy forest supervisor on the Lewis and Clark National Forest. He also earned experience as a congressional fellow in the office of Senator Conrad Burns of Montana.
