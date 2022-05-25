GRANGEVILLE — “The audit I’m looking for involves analytical testing,” patron Vince Rundhaug told the Mountain View School District 244 board and audience at a May 5 meeting. He said this involved strong controls that “assure unintentional errors or unintentional irregularities would be identified in the normal course of operations.”
Rundhaug was on the agenda to present to the board regarding the difference between audits and his call for a specific type of district audit.
“This presentation is an argument for an independent audit on MVSD’s finances. This is not a discussion on aspersions or suspicions or any part on any individual(s),” he said. “This is a discussion on restoring the confidence, trust, and fundamental support of the taxpaying community.”
Rundhaug explained the term “forensic audit,” which has been thrown around for the past two years, is not the type of audit the district needs; however, the analytical audit would go beyond the “routine audit performed annually by Presnell and Gage.”
He said the audit he is looking for includes a CPA evaluating the district’s process used for cash, payroll, accounts payable and receivable, debt inventory, financial statements, researching who initiates, approves and financial transactions, and if security rights are consistent.
“As a reminder, this community is the authority, and this authority needs an independent accounting of the monies it gives to the school system to pay for the education of our children,” Rundhaug stated. “This is the reset needed to rebuild community assurances that the monies are effectively, efficiently and responsibly spent.”
He said it is recommended that government and business entities change their CPA firms every five years as a “best practice rule,” and said MVSD 244 had used Presnell Gage for at least the past 13 years.
Rundhaug said he read in the financial statements that the Presnell Gage annual audit costs the district $16,000. He said an analytical audit would be comparable.
“As board trustees, you have placed yourselves in a position that brings about the element of fiduciary responsibility. This duty requires board members to stay objective, unselfish, responsible, honest, trustworthy and efficient,” Rundhaug told the trustees. “Board members as stewards of public trust must always act for the organization’s good rather than themselves or individuals. They need to exercise reasonable care in all decisions without placing the organization under unnecessary risk.”
Trustee B Edwards said she had made calls and checked into this and those available for the services were three-to-four months out. She also said she worried about new employee liability and the ability to achieve being available to find needed records.
“I agree something needs to be done, but I have trouble spending that kind of money. I am concerned about our already overwhelmed district office staff, who have many reports [concerning district funding] that need to be completed,” she said. She said if something could be accomplished a little later down the road when the office was again staffed fully, and reports were complete, she would favor discussing that option.
“Just to piggyback, for consideration, the district has to go through an audit every year [as a statutory requirement],” superintendent Todd Fiske said. “Maybe start with a completely different firm,” and even ask for two or three areas for a deep dive.
It was discussed if the audit Rundhaug is calling for could be combined with the regularly required audit. This is unknown and will be researched.
