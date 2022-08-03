SECESH — Rupert resident Randy Hanshew, 71, died last week of injuries suffered in an ATV accident on the Warren Wagon Road.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the accident was reported last Thursday, July 28, at 2:41 p.m., having occurred approximately three miles past the Secesh Stage Stop.

