SECESH — Rupert resident Randy Hanshew, 71, died last week of injuries suffered in an ATV accident on the Warren Wagon Road.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the accident was reported last Thursday, July 28, at 2:41 p.m., having occurred approximately three miles past the Secesh Stage Stop.
Hanshew was connected to an AED, and compressions were ongoing. Upon arrival of a LifeFlight crew at 4:03 p.m., Hanshew was declared deceased. Family members were on scene. Hanshew was transported by LifeFlight to the McCall Airport where McCall Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Assistance was provided by Valley County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch and the Secesh community.
