GRANGEVILLE — “This has to be a grassroots effort within your community. You have to identify your community’s needs and wants,” Darrell Keim, Latah Recovery Center Executive Director, told a crowd of about 40 people on April 7.
Dignitaries, law enforcement members, mental health professionals, healthcare workers and interested individuals from across the region met at an Idaho County Crisis/Recovy Services planning session meeting, organized by Regional 2 Behavioral Health Board Chair Jim Rehder of Cottonwood.
Discussions centered around the need for a Rural Crisis Center in Idaho County, as well as in Lewis County. Clearwater, Latah and Nez Perce counties all have the centers. The centers are for individuals 18 or older experiencing behavioral health crises and require a safe and supportive environment.
The Rural Crisis Center Network staff are trained professionals who assess the client’s situation and work with them on their journey toward health and healing.
Keim told the group, “If you do not find leaders in your own community to spearhead this, it won’t work. Someone coming in from the outside can hang a sign and try to provide the services,” he said, but without an investment from the community and some key individuals to guide the process, it is not sustainable.
Rehder, a longtime advocate for mental health and the need for more services in rural Idaho, said, “We need to get some of these meaningful services into Idaho County and, hopefully, into Lewis County.”
Joyce Lyons, project manager for Rural Crisis Network, Idaho District 2, said the meeting was the “start of many” to help plan for the future.
“We have realized the money can always be found — we’re here to talk about other obstacles and solutions,” she said.
Attendees talked as a whole and also divided into groups to discuss what hindrances Idaho and Lewis counties face to opening their own rural crisis centers.
“I find little to no mental health support in Lewis County, and a huge drug problem,” said Rev. Luann Howard, Kamiah.
“There is a real lack of peer support leaders in our area,” Grangeville-area counselor Tammy Everson said.
A shortage of professionals — from psychiatrists and psychologists to social workers, clinicians and therapists — was one of the number one concerns of the group.
“It’s difficult to find people for some positions when they discover they can get paid better at Subway,” said counselor Theresa Graber Gimmeson.
Additional unique rural or “frontier” issues included access to healthcare, transportation, space for services, and lack of cooperation or understanding between agencies.
This rolled into a conversation regarding the lack of mental health services, which has led to a long-term (more than two months) jail stay for an inmate at the Idaho County Jail.
Frustrations were voiced by Idaho County Commissioner Ted Lindsley, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office deputy Brian Hewson, IC prosecuting attorney Kirk MacGregor, and ICSO Sheriff Doug Ulmer.
“How can we fix this situation, so our law enforcement personnel aren’t babysitting,” for months on end, Lindsley questioned.
“The system is just so, so broken,” Ulmer shook his head.
Lyons reiterated that community partners and volunteers would be vital to solving problems and ensuring crisis center program center success.
“Look around at the people you have in this room, people who care. It’s the beginning,” she said.
Funding:
“Recovery centers were funded in 2015 for one year when they were first proposed as being able to sustain their own funding,” Rehder explained following the meeting. “They became so successful through their primary funding of grants and fundraisers until a couple of years ago when they got a bit from the state millennium fund, and it has increased a bit each year where each of the nine [Idaho] centers got about $40-$50,000.”
He said this year; the governor recommended in his budget $600,000, which would have been about $67,000 per center.
“I worked with Recovery Idaho, a recovery advocacy group, for a $900,000 base budget for each center,” he explained. “I researched all the centers, tallied their annual budgets, and shared the information with Recovery Idaho, Recovery Centers, Regional Behavioral Health Boards, and legislators. Our request was for 50% funding of the smallest centers, Latah and Nezperce counties; all other centers are more.”
“Norma Jaeger, executive director of Recovery Idaho, and I networked with about 15 legislators, most on the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee, and they were convinced, through our education and budget numbers, recovery centers are a critical piece to keeping folks with mental illness and substance use disorders out of hospitals, jails and prisons,” Rehder continued. “The $900,000 was approved, which is huge for the stability of these centers. Hopefully, this will continue to be the base budget and bumped up over time when they show more success in behavioral health relapse prevention.”
For details or questions about future meetings, email Rehder at jsrehder@gmail.com.
