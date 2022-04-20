GRANGEVILLE — New agreements are in development between the city and rural fire department to improve equity in sharing the municipal facility and related services.
The evolving nature of the Grangeville Rural Fire District (GRFD) — a taxing district not part of the municipality — was the key driver in updating agreements, according to Brian Perry, who serves as fire chief for both the rural and city volunteer departments.
“The rural district is changing, not size-wise but from field-style fires to residential fires,” he told the Grangeville City Council at its April 4 meeting. “They are outgrowing your facility.”
GRFD covers an approximate 50-square-mile patchwork area radiating outside from the Grangeville city limits.
Council consensus — based on recommendations by Perry — was to draft two agreements: one, a monthly rental agreement at $15,700 yearly for rural district use of the Main Street fire station, and two, pay half of the annual hydrant fee (currently at $5,477). Perry, and assistant fire chief Jared Andrews, explained the station rent is a “conservative number” that at around $1,300 a month provides the district space for its three vehicles within a heated, powered facility.
On background, Mayor Wes Lester explained the city and rural district entered into an agreement in 2004 for them to pay half of the hydrant fee, adjusted annually with regular water fee increases.
“They’ve felt all these years that was their rent,” Lester said, “which at the time was portrayed as rent, but it was really for water.” The district has paid for its own equipment, he said, but otherwise it has not truly contributed to the maintenance and utilities for using the facility.
Perry clarified, the hydrant fee won’t go away for the district as in most cases it draws upon city hydrants to fill trucks.
On contracts, he wanted the two separate so as to not confuse the two issues — water usage and rent — as the first will be subject to annual increase, and the second will be up for renegotiation in 2024 when the district’s two-year levy expires.
Last year, district votes approved a special levy for two years to temporarily increase its budget for two years to $100,000 to defray costs of staffing, equipping and maintaining its operations.
At that point, in 2024, if the district goes for another levy and it fails, Perry continued, “they’re going to have to figure out where their money is coming from, and I wanted them to have the opportunity to renegotiate.”
Also, Perry asked the city to consider devoting the district’s rent to a special fund dedicated toward capital expenditures, primarily new equipment purchases, rather than it rolling into the general fund. Council approved for this to be part of the agreement to be drafted.
These contract changes have already been discussed with the district’s commissioners, Perry said. “They’re not contesting anything,” he said, and that there is the need to start treating the two departments “as separate entities, even though they are under the same roof.” He added that already the commission approved an estimated $27,000 expenditure to purchase three SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) for its own.
For clarification, Perry said, “Bob [Mager, former city fire chief] and I agree, the fire department is not going to fracture. They’re firemen. They don’t care what truck they’re driving. They’re there to do the job.” Both departments are staffed by the same 20 firefighters, provide mutual aid to each other, and while both are self-sufficient, “... between the two departments, we have a rock-solid fire department.”
•
On a related matter, the council in this discussion referred an expenditure to be considered for the fiscal year 2023 budget. The idea is for splitting $100 between the city and district to fund an additional assistant chief to cover weekend calls, which would rotate a break for the two serving currently. Lester explained the city pays its two assistant chiefs a total $1,900 a year, which works out to around $2 to be on call per day.
“We need two chiefs to be on call for the weekend as you could have a city fire and a rural fire at the same time,” he said. “Expecting these two guys to be on call for two dollars a day, because they should volunteer? It’s a hard sell to people, because everyone has lives. Jared has kids, Brian is busy trying to run a business on the weekend. They can’t totally be fixed on just the fire department.”
