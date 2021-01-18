BOISE — Gov. Little’s State of the State was not given on the House floor this year as it normally is, but rather streamed virtually from the Lincoln Auditorium, as he spoke to Idahoans in a 30-minute speech about past and future plans for the state, including a $600 million dollar surplus.
Little began the address in a way that reflects the unusual times Americans are living in — by condemning the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in D.C, and then a moment of silence for all those lost due to COVID-19.
The main focus of the speech centered primarily around COVID-19 and how the pandemic has impacted jobs, education, and revenue. Because nearly all of 2020 was during a pandemic, Little’s goals aimed to address the hardships that coronavirus has caused Idaho with million-dollar investments, while still keeping the state competitive.
“My budget leaves a prudent surplus, bolsters rainy day funds and reflects my continued priority on education,” said Little. His main goal with the surplus so far would be investing in education.
Learning from home amidst the pandemic has been harder on families from rural Idaho, since the Internet is mostly dial-up or broadband related. Little cited the $50 million he invested into broadband infrastructure, and the 16 percent bump increase in safe education. He recalled a story about children in rural Idaho using their mother’s cell phone to do homework because they could not access Internet speed fast enough for their school conferences.
“We all play a role in choosing to protect our kids ability to continue learning in the classroom,” Little said.
The governor called Idaho’s students his top priority. The “Building Idaho’s Future” plan puts aside parts of the budget to go towards combating learning loss, helping with learning technology and supporting the higher education system to connect them to successful careers.
Toward the end of his speech, Little introduced a “no frills” budget for fiscal year 2022.
Some of the proposals include:
• A $250 million investment in the career ladder.
• More than $250 million into COVID-19 relief using federal funds.
• Investing into reducing wildfire risks and active land management.
• $60 million in long-term water projects and agriculture.
• $126 million in highway infrastructure.
• $450 million in tax relief.
“Let’s continue to live within our means, and make investments where they count,” said Little.
Ultimately, the budget is approximately $4.2 billion. Little also proposed $455 million in tax relief.
Gov. Little ended his speech by thanking the citizens of Idaho for their perseverance and kindness during these times of hardship.
“As Idahoans, we must choose to come out of this pandemic stronger and more resilient, more united than ever before.”
•
Intern Alexandra Duggan is a senior at the University of Idaho, studying psychology with a minor in journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.