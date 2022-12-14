KOOSKIA — “Cell coverage is very limited and ineffective,” Clearwater Valley Elementary and Elk City schools principal stated in his report at the Nov. 20 Mountain View School District 244 board meeting.

Rodriguez, who also wears the hat of district technology coordinator, explained there have been issues with bus communication and students.

