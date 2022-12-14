KOOSKIA — “Cell coverage is very limited and ineffective,” Clearwater Valley Elementary and Elk City schools principal stated in his report at the Nov. 20 Mountain View School District 244 board meeting.
Rodriguez, who also wears the hat of district technology coordinator, explained there have been issues with bus communication and students.
He said an estimate from Davis Communications is $11,843 to equip CV schools and buses with radios. The state reimburses 50% of some of the costs of this, within specific guidelines.
“Safety is always a top priority, and this is something we can no longer do without,” Rodriguez stated.
He also reported signs have been posted at CVES at every gate or door access (see photo). Upgrades to ADA crash bars for door handles were also installed.
“The nature area senior project is also making good progress,” he reported. The pod has been cleaned out, the liner repaired, and the pump will be replaced. This outdoor classroom area sits between the school and gym buildings within the playground area.
Rodriguez also reported Elk City School enrollment continues to fluctuate and currently there are 11 students.
“We are hoping to get hot meals back to Elk City students,” he said, adding they are still receiving breakfast and sack lunches from food service via the district.
In other news, Clearwater Valley High School Principal Heather Becker reported on parent-teacher conferences and senior projects.
Trustee Laci Meyers interjected that she had checked out the senior projects and “they were all really good.”
Becker also said 15 members of student council recently attended a leadership conference in Boise.
“This was paid for through fundraising,” she added.
She said FFA and the horticulture class teamed up to sell wreaths at the Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market.
Becker also said the school’s ISAT science scores are above average.
“We’re very excited about this and will continue to work on the areas that aren’t as strong,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.