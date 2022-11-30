Vandalized restroom door at Weir Creek Hot Springs trailhead photo

Vandalized restroom door at Weir Creek Hot Springs trailhead.

 USDA Forest Service photo

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is implementing new use restrictions at Weir Creek Hot Springs, citing public health and safety concerns and natural resource damage.

The hot springs and surrounding area will be closed to occupancy from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Pacific) daily under the new restrictions. A grace period for outreach and education will take place before the closure is enforced on a date to be announced.

