KOOSKIA — On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, the Kooskia Community Library and Friends of the Library held its book sale at the community center at city hall. There was a large variety of books of all different genres, with other items such as DVDs, puzzles, and audio books. The Big Cedar Homemakers were also selling Christmas swags for $15. On Friday, paperback books were 25 cents, and hardback books were 50 cents. On Saturday, the prices decreased, and the books went for $1 a bag after 11 a.m. All donations and purchases went to the Kooskia Library.

The book sale sold about $500 during both days, with the biggest sale day being Friday, earning about $360 that day.

