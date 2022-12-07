KOOSKIA — On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, the Kooskia Community Library and Friends of the Library held its book sale at the community center at city hall. There was a large variety of books of all different genres, with other items such as DVDs, puzzles, and audio books. The Big Cedar Homemakers were also selling Christmas swags for $15. On Friday, paperback books were 25 cents, and hardback books were 50 cents. On Saturday, the prices decreased, and the books went for $1 a bag after 11 a.m. All donations and purchases went to the Kooskia Library.
The book sale sold about $500 during both days, with the biggest sale day being Friday, earning about $360 that day.
“Accounting for the 50-cent books and the one-dollar audio tapes, that’s easily 1,000 books,” Lisa Klinger of Friends of the Library remarked. Klinger also recalled the attendance on Friday, and how many people arrived to buy books.
“The line was very long yesterday, people were waiting before it opened,” Klinger remarked.
While the attendance was lower on Saturday, families and other community members trickled in to buy bags of books. The books that were not sold during the sale were donated to various organizations, with about 300 books being donated. If any organizations would like to receive books that are leftover, contact the Kooskia Community Library at 208-926-4539.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.