The University of Idaho Extension in Clearwater County is offering “Climate Change & Salmon in the Snake River Basin.” This free online presentation is set for Tuesday, July 19, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Registration is due at noon on July 19.
There has been a lot of news regarding Snake River salmon and potential dam removal; less has been reported on how climate change is currently influencing, and is projected to influence, anadromous fish runs along the Pacific coast, and the Snake River in particular, with or without dams.
Lisa Crozier, National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Research Scientist, will present the findings of the latest research on how climate change is affecting chinook and steelhead runs coastwide and in the Snake River basin, what climate projections portend for the future of these populations.
To register for the presentation or for information go to uidaho.edu/clearwater-events or contact clearwater@uidaho.edu or 208-476-4434, or Meladi Page at mpage@uidaho.edu.
