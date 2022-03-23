GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Commissioners affirmed the question of whether or not a taxing district for the Salmon River Ambulance should be placed on the May 17 ballot. Only residents of the proposed district will be eligible to vote. Idaho Code section 31-3911 outlines the requirements for forming an ambulance taxing district. Prior to the affirmation, commissioners heard from several residents during the required public hearing on March 15.
Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS director, said he is “super excited and happy” that the residents will have a chance to vote on this. He described the challenge of surviving on EMT volunteers who all have full-time jobs. With an increase in calls from 125 in 2020 to 207 in 2021 and 57, so far, in 2022, Killmar expects the demand for services to continue to increase.
After talking to his counterparts in adjoining Valley and Adams counties earlier this winter, Killmar learned they both have ambulance districts to support their EMS. On Jan. 9, 2022, the city of Riggins passed resolution 22-1 to “consent to participate in Salmon River Ambulance District.” Killmar collected 52 valid signatures (50 are required) from qualified electors who resided in the proposed boundaries of the district. He then sent a letter to everyone who lives in the district, a total of 957 letters to explain the proposed district.
“We have a pretty superb ambulance district,” said Bill Sampson, a Riggins city councilor, in support of the district. He described that the city of Riggins comprises about two square miles of the 900-plus sq. mile coverage area which is proposed for the taxing district. As a city official, he would like the cost to be shared among all residents in the area, not just the 400 Riggins residents. He described the city bearing the current costs “as a burden to the city.”
Dean Neufeld, an area property owner, in his written comments, said he fully supports the service provided by the ambulance. However, he thinks the formation of an ambulance district is the wrong answer to the problem.
“Idaho County deserves a more comprehensive system,” Neufeld said. He described the current system as a piecemeal approach. He prefers “getting EMS off life-support” through the formation of a county-wide ambulance district with stable funding.
Renee Jungert, a small business owner, in her written comments, suggested exploring other possibilities for medical care in the Riggins area rather than forming an ambulance district. She also suggested looking at a different type of tax to fund it.
In response to the public comments, Killmar suggested Neufeld’s options are great to look at and talk about, but Salmon River needs help soon. “We’re in emergency status now,” Killmar said.
After public testimony concluded at the March 15 hearing, Idaho County Commission Chair Skip Brandt said, “It’s pretty clear to me there is a lot of support for this.” He acknowledged both the resolution passed by the City of Riggins and the petition in addition to the favorable public comments. The commissioners voted unanimously to affirm placing the question on the May 17 ballot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.