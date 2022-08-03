An achieved milestone, the Salmon River Ambulance District was formally established this month, and newly appointed commissioners will be leading the entity.
“We are official!” stated EMS director Cody Killmar, in a social media post following the commission decision.
Action was taken at the July 12 Idaho County Commission meeting where the district was formally declared. Also at this meeting, three commissioners were appointed for Zones 1-3: Julie Kinskie, zone 1; Lindy Smither, zone 2; and Tina Anderson, zone 3. Each appointment will be until the next odd year election, at which time zone 1 will be open for a two-year term, and zones 2 and 3 open for four-year terms. All elections thereafter will be for four-year terms.
District declaration completes the final step for district organizers looking to provide even compensation for first responders, and ensuring an ambulance is staffed and available 24/7 for emergency response. The organization is responsible for a 932-square-mile area that extends along U.S. Highway 95 north to Blackhawk Bar (south of but not including Slate Creek), and south to the Idaho County line.
In May, voters approved district formation by 77 percent. According to previous news coverage, property owners in the district will see a 0.04% increase on their county taxes to fund operations.
According to Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman, the district won’t be eligible to levy taxes until next year, with its first distribution after the December 2023 drive.
In Killmar’s post, he listed information background on each of the new commissioners, some of which as follows:
• Julie Kinskie and her husband, Ray, own a Seawall business in Washington state and the Bluetick Coffee stands in Lucile and Riggins. Her son attends Salmon River High School.
• Lindy Smither and her husband, Neal, have two children. She helps organize Hot Summer Nights for the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce, and the couple own Crime Scene Cleaners, Inc. Their daughter attends Salmon River High School.
• Tina Anderson has volunteered for many community events including After School Kids, school concession stands, the yearly food drive for local senior citizens, and she is the current president for the Salmon River Boosters Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.