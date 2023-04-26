RIGGINS — Salmon River Joint School District 243 patrons will go to the polls May 16 to vote on a maintenance and operations levy of $495,000.
“The district desires to maintain a safe environment while offering advanced college preparatory and vocational opportunities,” said Salmon River Superintendent Trish Simonson. “Our district feels strongly that children who attend a high-quality early childhood education program make cognitive and social gains that prepare them to start school.”
The district’s $495,000 levy in 2022 passed with 60 percent of voters favoring the levy.
“State monies cannot be used to fund a preschool program, and the levy also helps fund opportunities such as plays, the FFA/agriculture program, athletics, and special education that we want for our students,” she said.
She stated the levy would also help pay for teacher salaries (CTE/Ag, art, pre-K, etc.); classified staff (coaches, aide, janitorial, etc.); additional special education salaries (teachers and paraprofessionals); extracurricular services and technology.
The community of Riggins has successfully passed levies for the past 17 years. Details on SRJSD 243 can be found at https://jsd243.org/.
