RIGGINS — Salmon River Joint School District 243 patrons will go to the polls May 16 to vote on a maintenance and operations levy of $495,000.

“The district desires to maintain a safe environment while offering advanced college preparatory and vocational opportunities,” said Salmon River Superintendent Trish Simonson. “Our district feels strongly that children who attend a high-quality early childhood education program make cognitive and social gains that prepare them to start school.”

