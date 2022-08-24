Voting booths pic
RIGGINS — Tuesday, Aug. 30, the community of Riggins will come together to vote on a $495,000 one-year supplemental levy.

Salmon River Joint School District 343 is asking its patrons to vote on a maintenance and operations levy. This will help fill the gaps for teachers, a counselor, IDLA classes, extracurriculars, technology, enrichments, electives and more within the district.

