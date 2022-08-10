RIGGINS — A clerical glitch earlier this year canceled the Salmon River levy election; however, that error has been remedied on the ballot and the election is on.
Tuesday, Aug. 30, Salmon River Joint School District 243 will be asking voters to renew its supplemental levy of $495,000. This is not on top of the previous year’s levy, but completely replaces the prior year’s levy.
“The levy is needed to help fund the district operations that are not fully covered by state funding,” said board trustee Cody Killmar.
Supplemental levies are common in Idaho school districts, as currently 92 out of 115 school districts in the state rely on supplemental levy funding.
Riggins has been able to successfully pass school levies with a wide margin of support for the past 16 years. For years, the district’s levy was set up at $545,000, and last year it was $515,000.
“Levy monies will be used to preserve class sizes and continue the high-quality programs that make our schools a great choice for students in Riggins,” said new superintendent Trish Simonson.
This includes agriculture, IDLA, fine arts, elementary PE, art and library, athletics, extracurricular and co-curricular activities, health aids, supply budgets, building maintenance, instructional technology, and other operational expenses.
“In order for the district to attract and retain highly qualified classified employees, the district must be able to offer competitive wages, as well. Classified staff are crucial for implementing our educational programs,” Simonson emphasized.
Should the levy fail, the school board would have to consider how to cut $495,000 from the budget, Killmar explained.
“This could mean the reduction or elimination of some programs in which students benefit from and/or participate in, and none of us wants to see that,” he said. “I have always been impressed with how our community supports its schools and I am asking for that support again.”
