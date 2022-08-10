Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — A clerical glitch earlier this year canceled the Salmon River levy election; however, that error has been remedied on the ballot and the election is on.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, Salmon River Joint School District 243 will be asking voters to renew its supplemental levy of $495,000. This is not on top of the previous year’s levy, but completely replaces the prior year’s levy.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments